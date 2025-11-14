Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Sold by Prospect Financial Services LLC

Prospect Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 442.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.40. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $80.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.2974 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.