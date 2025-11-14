1,134 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Purchased by Prospect Financial Services LLC

Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Cloudflare by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 11.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $270.00 price target on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

NET opened at $213.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -711.93 and a beta of 2.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.77 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.15, for a total transaction of $254,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,108.50. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $2,118,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 189,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,141,595.77. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 638,060 shares of company stock valued at $133,217,328. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

