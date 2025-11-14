Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $713,000 in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 68,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Haleon by 28.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Haleon by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.
Haleon Stock Up 0.1%
HLN opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Haleon
Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.
