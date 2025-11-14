Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $713,000 in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 68,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Haleon by 28.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Haleon by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Up 0.1%

HLN opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLN. Barclays lowered shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Haleon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Haleon

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.