38,126 Shares in Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR $BILI Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 10,989.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.
Bilibili Trading Down 4.8%
NASDAQ BILI opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 369.86 and a beta of 0.97. Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $32.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bilibili
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bilibili
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Monolithic Power Surges in 2025—Time to Buy or Hold?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Tesla Has Been Trapped in a 10% Range for Months—What’s Going On?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- dLocal Falls Despite Blowout Q3 Results—What Investors Are Missing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.