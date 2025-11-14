38,126 Shares in Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR $BILI Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 10,989.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 369.86 and a beta of 0.97. Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $32.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Bilibili from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

