LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 177.6% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 55.2% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 200.0% in the first quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley purchased 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $246,593.16. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 67,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,489.28. This represents a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.19.
LyondellBasell Industries Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
