Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases 2,452 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $1,726,000. M&G PLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 9.1% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 487,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 83.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,035,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 70.18%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

