iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP Shares Acquired by Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 763,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 11.3% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $105,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $137.06 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $99.85 and a one year high of $145.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

