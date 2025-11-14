Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT Shares Sold by Old West Investment Management LLC

Old West Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,327 shares during the period. Virtu Financial accounts for approximately 5.4% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $16,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 26.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 92.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIRT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $45.77.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

