Glassman Wealth Services Sells 251 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.1% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1%

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $482.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $505.38. The company has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.