King Wealth Management Group Has $10.34 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

King Wealth Management Group grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 1.4% of King Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $14,458,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 19,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 23,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.4%

PH stock opened at $842.71 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $869.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $766.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $719.77.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.20 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $977.00 price target (up from $910.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $831.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $930.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $860.71.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

