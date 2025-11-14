Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Holdings Boosted by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $195.19 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $470.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.52.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

