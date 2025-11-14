Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 202.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $25.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.