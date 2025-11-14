Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 12,100 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Roblox were worth $11,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,254,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 56.5% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 14.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $4,372,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Roblox from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

Roblox Stock Down 3.0%

Roblox stock opened at $101.24 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $47.95 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.65. The stock has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of -70.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 66,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $6,992,638.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total transaction of $251,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 387,314 shares in the company, valued at $40,513,044.40. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,416 shares of company stock valued at $38,124,641. 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.