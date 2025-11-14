Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $808,000 in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A $FWONA

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 28.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A alerts:

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Stock Down 0.9%

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 117.57 and a beta of 0.52. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $99.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWONA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

View Our Latest Report on FWONA

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 109,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $11,189,267.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 93,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,546,679.08. This represents a 53.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,200 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total value of $1,029,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,089.93. This represents a 34.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 125,972 shares of company stock valued at $12,790,686 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Profile

(Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.