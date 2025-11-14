Trustco Bank Corp N Y Cuts Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lessened its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Intel were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.84.

Intel Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.19. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $171.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,594.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

