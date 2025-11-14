Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance
NYSE PEO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.11. 15,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,945. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27.
About Adams Natural Resources Fund
