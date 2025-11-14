Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PEO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.11. 15,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,945. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

