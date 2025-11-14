Cabot Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Cabot has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Cabot has a payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cabot to earn $8.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of CBT traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,552. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cabot has a 1-year low of $58.99 and a 1-year high of $115.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.06.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Cabot had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 11.14%.The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-7.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Cabot will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

