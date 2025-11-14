RAM Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,210 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 69,173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 585,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after buying an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.83.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

