Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) CEO Derek Dubner Sells 4,099 Shares

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) CEO Derek Dubner sold 4,099 shares of Red Violet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $237,127.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 557,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,263,581.35. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Derek Dubner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Red Violet alerts:

On Thursday, November 13th, Derek Dubner sold 1,711 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $97,441.45.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Derek Dubner sold 2,184 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $126,257.04.

On Monday, November 10th, Derek Dubner sold 7,006 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $407,118.66.

Red Violet Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:RDVT traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.80. 8,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,533. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.52. The firm has a market cap of $793.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.76 and a beta of 1.76. Red Violet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14.

Institutional Trading of Red Violet

Red Violet ( NASDAQ:RDVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million. Red Violet had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 12.96%. Research analysts predict that Red Violet, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Red Violet by 3,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Red Violet by 2,428.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 101,830 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Red Violet by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Violet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Violet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDVT. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Red Violet from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Red Violet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Red Violet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Red Violet in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Violet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Report on RDVT

Red Violet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.