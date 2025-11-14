Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 254.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE XHR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 138,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,307. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.39. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $236.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.680-1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

