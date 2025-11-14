Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Plans $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.825 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th.

Waste Management has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Waste Management has a payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Waste Management to earn $8.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 1.1%

Waste Management stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $206.67. 680,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.56. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $242.58. The firm has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62.

About Waste Management

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.