Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Down 8.1% – What’s Next?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) fell 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 340.20 and last traded at GBX 340.80. 5,395,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 2,069,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 400.

The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £644.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 214.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.36.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) EPS for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative net margin of 101.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

