FY2025 EPS Forecast for Altius Minerals Increased by Analyst

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Altius Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.83.

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$43.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 8.36. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$22.27 and a 1 year high of C$44.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.14. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.17.

Altius Minerals Corp is engaged in the business of obtaining diversified mining royalty. It holds interests in mining operations that produce metals and minerals such as copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and potash. The corporation also holds other pre-development stage royalty interests and various earlier stage royalties.

