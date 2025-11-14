Cormark Issues Negative Outlook for NuVista Energy Earnings

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NuVista Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Cormark analyst K. Baim now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for NuVista Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for NuVista Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVA. Desjardins upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. National Bankshares lowered shares of NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.89.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$18.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.88. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$10.44 and a 52 week high of C$18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11.

About NuVista Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.