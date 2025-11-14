FY2025 Earnings Forecast for SNDR Issued By Zacks Research

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Schneider National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Schneider National’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 4.04%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Schneider National has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.950 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 86.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 103.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.38%.
Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.
