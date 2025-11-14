FY2025 EPS Estimates for Stereotaxis Cut by Roth Capital

Stereotaxis Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stereotaxis in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Capital analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stereotaxis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Stereotaxis’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, UBS Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stereotaxis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of STXS opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. Stereotaxis has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $3.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STXS. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 260.1% in the second quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,201,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 867,878 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 44.5% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,139,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 350,600 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Stereotaxis by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,556,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 343,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stereotaxis by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,441,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

