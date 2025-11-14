Scotiabank Has Negative Forecast for TSE:LAR FY2025 Earnings

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSE:LAR – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Scotiabank has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) (TSE:LAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance
LAR opened at C$6.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$992.03 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.10. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of C$2.36 and a 52-week high of C$7.62.
About Lithium Americas (Argentina)
Lithium Argentina is a producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd, is operating the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and advancing development of additional lithium resources in the region.
