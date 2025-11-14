Scotiabank Has Negative Forecast for TSE:LAR FY2025 Earnings

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSE:LAR – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Scotiabank has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (TSE:LAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

LAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cormark raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance

LAR opened at C$6.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$992.03 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.10. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of C$2.36 and a 52-week high of C$7.62.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Argentina is a producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd, is operating the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and advancing development of additional lithium resources in the region.

