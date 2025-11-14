Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Issues Earnings Results

Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 69.48% and a negative net margin of 79.88%.The firm had revenue of C$7.31 million during the quarter.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of EGLX remained flat at C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,861. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$9.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is a gaming company building the media platform for video games and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Reaching over 300 million gamers every month, the company is a member of the Comscore 100 ranking of the top Internet Properties in the U.S and the largest in the Gaming Information category on mobile devices.

