Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Down 9.9% – What’s Next?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 328.60 and last traded at GBX 334.20. 6,959,670 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 2,076,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 400.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ceres Power
Ceres Power Stock Performance
Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative net margin of 101.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 earnings per share for the current year.
Ceres Power Company Profile
Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel
cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ceres Power
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Rigetti’s Q3 Miss Reveals Quantum Funding and Timing Pressures
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Monolithic Power Surges in 2025—Time to Buy or Hold?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Tesla Has Been Trapped in a 10% Range for Months—What’s Going On?
Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.