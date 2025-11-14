Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 2,842 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Phoenix Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,016 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.6% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,863,353.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,594,770.45. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $403,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,255,856.80. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 149,383 shares of company stock worth $15,365,487 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.9%

WMT stock opened at $102.54 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $817.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

