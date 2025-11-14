Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 138,199 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Oak Harvest Investment Services reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 82.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,643 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 138,199 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Walmart were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $116.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Shares of WMT opened at $102.54 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $817.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.36 and a 200 day moving average of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,863,353.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,594,770.45. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at $96,241,073.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 149,383 shares of company stock valued at $15,365,487 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

