Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by King Wealth Management Group

King Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $617.99 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $634.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $614.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.27. The firm has a market cap of $769.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.