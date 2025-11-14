Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Ascot Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 88.75%.
Ascot Resources Price Performance
TSE AOT remained flat at C$0.06 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,107. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. Ascot Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.24.
About Ascot Resources
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ascot Resources
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Rigetti’s Q3 Miss Reveals Quantum Funding and Timing Pressures
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Monolithic Power Surges in 2025—Time to Buy or Hold?
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Tesla Has Been Trapped in a 10% Range for Months—What’s Going On?
Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.