Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Ascot Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 88.75%.

Ascot Resources Price Performance

TSE AOT remained flat at C$0.06 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,107. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. Ascot Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.24.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

