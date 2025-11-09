Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $11.26 on Friday. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $522.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 67.00%.The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Avanos Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Gary Blackford acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $439,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 969.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 433.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.