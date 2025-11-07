The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $145.00

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $144.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.14.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HIG

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $127.98 on Tuesday. The Hartford Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $104.93 and a 1 year high of $135.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.40. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 12.75%.The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Insider Activity

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $959,816.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,344. The trade was a 29.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Insurance Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 24,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.