Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Buys 1,489 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

