62,376 Shares in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF $JPLD Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPLD opened at $52.51 on Friday. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.11.

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

