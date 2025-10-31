Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 372 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,253,000 after buying an additional 41,222 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% during the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,321,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $842.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $777.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $770.84. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $935.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $936.47.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

