Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 10,725 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,852,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,752,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,162 shares in the last quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,453,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12,942.2% during the second quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 955,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,422,000 after purchasing an additional 948,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2,268.5% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 530,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,846,000 after purchasing an additional 507,728 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

