Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 138.79 and traded as low as GBX 100.50. Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 100.50, with a volume of 6,769 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a research report on Thursday, September 25th.
Portmeirion Group Stock Performance
Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (21.04) EPS for the quarter. Portmeirion Group had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Portmeirion Group PLC will post 52.5900016 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Portmeirion Group Company Profile
“Our vision is to be a leading force in the global homeware sector focused on growing our great British brands.”
Based in Stoke-on-Trent, we are the owner, designer, manufacturer and omni-channel retailer of leading homeware brands in global markets. Our much loved brands include Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Pimpernel and Wax Lyrical.
