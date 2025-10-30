Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.34 and traded as low as GBX 17.15. Steppe Cement shares last traded at GBX 17.15, with a volume of 35,465 shares.

Steppe Cement Trading Up 4.9%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of £42.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.84.

About Steppe Cement

(Get Free Report)

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.