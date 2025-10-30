Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.34 and traded as low as GBX 17.15. Steppe Cement shares last traded at GBX 17.15, with a volume of 35,465 shares.
Steppe Cement Trading Up 4.9%
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of £42.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.84.
About Steppe Cement
Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
