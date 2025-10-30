Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreases Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 789.4% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,763.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 404.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 496.38 and a beta of 1.57. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.85.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.48 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.90%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,025.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $1,112,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 147,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,048.31. The trade was a 16.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

