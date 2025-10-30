CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.82 and traded as low as $23.34. CF Bankshares shares last traded at $23.53, with a volume of 18,524 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFBK shares. Zacks Research cut shares of CF Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CF Bankshares from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.45.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

In other news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell sold 10,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $276,241.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,398,085.50. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $508,735. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in CF Bankshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 27,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CF Bankshares by 1,305.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in CF Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in CF Bankshares by 450.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 421,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 344,642 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

