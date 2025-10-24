Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 375.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.46. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 889 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,149.74. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,364.08. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

