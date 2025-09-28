Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,760 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Roku were worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 283.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 14,242.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 67,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 67,081 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 140.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Stock Up 1.6%

ROKU opened at $99.60 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $104.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 2.05.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 10,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,018,068.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,828. This represents a 98.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.85, for a total value of $213,313.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,986.75. The trade was a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 417,025 shares of company stock valued at $39,662,358. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

