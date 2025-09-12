Morgan Stanley Lowers Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $271.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $271.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Argus set a $370.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.92.

Accenture stock opened at $243.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.53 and its 200 day moving average is $294.50. Accenture has a 12-month low of $236.67 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $152.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

