Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $60.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Melius started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.76.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.3% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.