State of Wyoming Cuts Stake in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

State of Wyoming cut its holdings in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 21.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $121.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.85 and a 52 week high of $124.67.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Encompass Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 14.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $126,061.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,177.14. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stephens raised shares of Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Encompass Health from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EHC

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.