State of Wyoming Invests $377,000 in Entergy Corporation $ETR

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Entergy by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $88.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 59.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

