State of Wyoming Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Korn/Ferry International $KFY

State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Korn/Ferry International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in Korn/Ferry International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 4,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KFY opened at $74.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Korn/Ferry International has a 12-month low of $59.23 and a 12-month high of $80.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.48.

Korn/Ferry International ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.91%.The company had revenue of $712.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.260 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KFY. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

